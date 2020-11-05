MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Playoffs Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma vs Shreyas Iyer in Dubai as MI, DC battle to enter the mega finale

IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs DC, Qualifier 1: Table toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns in the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Shreyas Iyers’s DC ended their 4-match losing streak by thumping Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. This victory help them ending their league phase at the second place on the points table. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are coming into the contest with a loss to their credit. They were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets on Tuesday. However, the results didn’t affect the standings. The winner of this face-off will enter the mega finale. The losing side will get another chance to try its luck out in the qualifier 2, to be held on November 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Follow the live updates of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 here:

17:10 hrs IST Mumbai Indians in last 5 matches vs SRH - Lost by 10 wickets vs DC - Won by 9 wickets vs RCB - Won by 5 wickets vs RR - Lost by 8 wickets vs CSK - Won by 10 wickets





17:05 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: Venue Insights Venue of Qualifier 1 - Dubai International Stadium Highest Team Total: 219/2 by Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Delhi Capitals in 2020 Lowest Team Total: 109/10 by Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Kings XI Punjab in 2020 Highest Individual Score: 132 By KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 Best Bowling Figures: 4/14 By Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) Against Mumbai Indians in 2014 Highest Partnership: 181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Kings XI Punjab in 2020 Win Rate Batting First: 30% (3 Won; 7 Lost)





17:00 hrs IST Mumbai Indians bowlers in Dubai Jasprit Bumrah - 6 wickets Rahul Chahar - 5 wickets Nathan Coulter-Nile - 1 wicket





16:55 hrs IST Important Stats 8: Runs Rohit needs to reach 4000 runs for MI, will be the first player to do so 69: Runs Rahane needs to reach 4000 runs in IPL 28: Runs De Kock needs to reach 1000 runs in IPL for MI 86: Runs needed by Dhawan to become the highest scorer vs MI in IPL 46: Runs Suryakumar Yadav needs to reach 2000 runs in IPL





16:50 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: DC bowlers at Dubai Kagiso Rabad - 12 wickets Anrich Nortje - 8 wickets Axar Patel - 6 wickets R Ashwin - 6 wickets





16:45 hrs IST Leading run-getters for MI in last 7 matches Quinton de Kock - 252 runs Ishan Kishan - 242 runs Suryakumar Yadav - 177 runs Hardik Pandya - 106 (5 innings) Kieron Pollard - 85





16:40 hrs IST MI vs DC: Head to head Matches: 26 MI Win: 14 DC Win: 12





16:35 hrs IST MI vs DC: Squads of both teams Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav



