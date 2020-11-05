MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Playoffs Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma vs Shreyas Iyer in Dubai as MI, DC battle to enter the mega finale
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC, Qualifier 1: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will face Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 today in Dubai.
17:10 hrs IST
Mumbai Indians in last 5 matches
17:05 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Venue Insights
17:00 hrs IST
Mumbai Indians bowlers in Dubai
16:55 hrs IST
Important Stats
16:50 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: DC bowlers at Dubai
16:45 hrs IST
Leading run-getters for MI in last 7 matches
16:40 hrs IST
MI vs DC: Head to head
16:35 hrs IST
MI vs DC: Squads of both teams
16:30 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs DC Qualifier 1
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs DC, Qualifier 1: Table toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns in the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Shreyas Iyers’s DC ended their 4-match losing streak by thumping Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. This victory help them ending their league phase at the second place on the points table. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are coming into the contest with a loss to their credit. They were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets on Tuesday. However, the results didn’t affect the standings. The winner of this face-off will enter the mega finale. The losing side will get another chance to try its luck out in the qualifier 2, to be held on November 8 in Abu Dhabi.
Follow the live updates of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 here:
vs SRH - Lost by 10 wickets
vs DC - Won by 9 wickets
vs RCB - Won by 5 wickets
vs RR - Lost by 8 wickets
vs CSK - Won by 10 wickets
Venue of Qualifier 1 - Dubai International Stadium
Highest Team Total: 219/2 by Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Delhi Capitals in 2020
Lowest Team Total: 109/10 by Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Kings XI Punjab in 2020
Highest Individual Score: 132 By KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020
Best Bowling Figures: 4/14 By Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) Against Mumbai Indians in 2014
Highest Partnership: 181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Kings XI Punjab in 2020
Win Rate Batting First: 30% (3 Won; 7 Lost)
Mumbai Indians bowlers in Dubai
Jasprit Bumrah - 6 wickets
Rahul Chahar - 5 wickets
Nathan Coulter-Nile - 1 wicket
Important Stats
8: Runs Rohit needs to reach 4000 runs for MI, will be the first player to do so
69: Runs Rahane needs to reach 4000 runs in IPL
28: Runs De Kock needs to reach 1000 runs in IPL for MI
86: Runs needed by Dhawan to become the highest scorer vs MI in IPL
46: Runs Suryakumar Yadav needs to reach 2000 runs in IPL
IPL 2020 Live Score: DC bowlers at Dubai
Kagiso Rabad - 12 wickets
Anrich Nortje - 8 wickets
Axar Patel - 6 wickets
R Ashwin - 6 wickets
Leading run-getters for MI in last 7 matches
Quinton de Kock - 252 runs
Ishan Kishan - 242 runs
Suryakumar Yadav - 177 runs
Hardik Pandya - 106 (5 innings)
Kieron Pollard - 85
MI vs DC: Head to head
Matches: 26
MI Win: 14
DC Win: 12
MI vs DC: Squads of both teams
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. The top two teams of the tournament will battle for the ticket to finale. The DC returned to winning ways after defeating RCB in their last league game. Good news for the defending champions that their skipper - Rohit Sharma is fit and back to lead the side in a crucial match.