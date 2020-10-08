e-paper
IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings clash

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 07:05 IST
IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK: Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate their team’s win
Fresh off their 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped one place to take the third spot in the IPL 2020 Points Table. Two-time IPL champions KKR edged Chennai Super Kings in Match 21 of the IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to register their third win of the tournament, taking their points tally to 6, next to table-toppers Mumbai Indians, followed by Delhi Capitals, who are on 8 points each.

Three-time winners, CSK’s fourth defeat means they continue to be at the fifth position, with a NRR of -0.371. Below them are Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (eighth spot) with four points each. Here’s how the IPL 2020 Points-Table looks like after the KKR-CSK game in Abu Dhabi.

Hindustantimes

Orange Cap

Shane Watson’s second consecutive half-century sees him enter the top-five current run-getters of the IPL 2020, a list that continues to be headed by KXIP captain KL Rahul. Rahul holds the Orange Cap with 302 runs at a healthy average of 75.50. Next to him are Faf du Plessis, teammate Mayank Agarwal, MI captain Rohit Sharma and Watson.

Hindustantimes

Purple Cap

There’s been no change in the Purple Cap or the list of the top-five leading wicket-takers with Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continuing to be at the top with 12 wickets from 20 overs.

Hindustantimes

He is followed by the Mumbai Indians bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah (11 wickets), Trent Boult (10 wickets), James Pattinson (nine wickets) and Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

