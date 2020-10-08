e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He’s special and very dangerous,’ Sachin Tendulkar’s high praise for Mumbai Indians batsman

IPL 2020: ‘He’s special and very dangerous,’ Sachin Tendulkar’s high praise for Mumbai Indians batsman

IPL 2020: Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar reserved high praise for Mumbai Indians batsman, calling him ‘special and very dangerous’.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 06:39 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians player celebrate a wicket
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians player celebrate a wicket(BCCI Image)
         

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar reserved high praise for Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav after his free-flowing innings helped Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals in match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020. Yadav hit 79 off 27 balls, propelling MI to 193 for 4. Then, their bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah bundled out Rajasthan Royals for 136 to register a 57-run win in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“Suryakumar Yadav is special and very dangerous because he can play on all sides of the wicket,” tweeted Tendulkar. 

Also Read | ‘Can’t stop theft till thieves repent, I can’t be police forever,’ R Ashwin talks about not Mankading Aaron Finch

The legendary cricketer also praised Bumrah, who had returned with his best IPL figures of 4 for 20. Bumrah dismissed the dangerous Steve Smith and Rahul Tewatia before dismissing all-rounders Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal.

“A strong performance by @mipaltan while batting & bowling. They started really well by picking early wickets and continued providing regular breakthroughs. @Jaspritbumrah93 was exceptional. Enjoyed watching him bowl tonight,” wrote Sachin.

Reacting to Yadav’s highest score in IPL, MI captain Rohit Sharma said the batsman’s shot selection was perfect.

“It (a big knock) was coming, I spoke to him (Surya) before the game as well. He was batting really well all these games. He got off to a good start and it was just about making sure that the shot making sometimes can be very, very important and today his shot-making was perfect,” Rohit said after the match.

“We wanted him to bat till the end because of those innovative shots that he has, it was quite handy towards the end.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
US Election 2020: Will have ‘tens of millions doses’ of Covid vaccine by 2020, says Pence at VP Debate
US Election 2020: Will have ‘tens of millions doses’ of Covid vaccine by 2020, says Pence at VP Debate
PM Modi to hand over copies of 132k property titles
PM Modi to hand over copies of 132k property titles
India’s first Covid-19 wave finally recedes
India’s first Covid-19 wave finally recedes
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi riots: Cops blow cover of own secret witnesses
Delhi riots: Cops blow cover of own secret witnesses
Muzaffarpur accused in JD(U) full list, ex-top cop misses out
Muzaffarpur accused in JD(U) full list, ex-top cop misses out
Medical journal calls for Donald Trump’s removal over coronavirus
Medical journal calls for Donald Trump’s removal over coronavirus
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In