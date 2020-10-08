IPL 2020: ‘He’s special and very dangerous,’ Sachin Tendulkar’s high praise for Mumbai Indians batsman

cricket

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar reserved high praise for Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav after his free-flowing innings helped Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals in match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020. Yadav hit 79 off 27 balls, propelling MI to 193 for 4. Then, their bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah bundled out Rajasthan Royals for 136 to register a 57-run win in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

“Suryakumar Yadav is special and very dangerous because he can play on all sides of the wicket,” tweeted Tendulkar.

The legendary cricketer also praised Bumrah, who had returned with his best IPL figures of 4 for 20. Bumrah dismissed the dangerous Steve Smith and Rahul Tewatia before dismissing all-rounders Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal.

“A strong performance by @mipaltan while batting & bowling. They started really well by picking early wickets and continued providing regular breakthroughs. @Jaspritbumrah93 was exceptional. Enjoyed watching him bowl tonight,” wrote Sachin.

Reacting to Yadav’s highest score in IPL, MI captain Rohit Sharma said the batsman’s shot selection was perfect.

“It (a big knock) was coming, I spoke to him (Surya) before the game as well. He was batting really well all these games. He got off to a good start and it was just about making sure that the shot making sometimes can be very, very important and today his shot-making was perfect,” Rohit said after the match.

“We wanted him to bat till the end because of those innovative shots that he has, it was quite handy towards the end.”