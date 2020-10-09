e-paper
IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab clash

IPL 2020: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Match 22 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2020 07:09 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab have now suffered four defeats in a row.
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab have now suffered four defeats in a row.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Sunrisers Hyderabad jumped to the third position on the IPL 2020 Points table following their comprehensive 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Thursday. The win propelled SRH up by three places to topple Kolkata Knight Riders and take the third spot. Sunrisers’ third win from six games has now placed them next to table-toppers Mumbai Indians, followed by Delhi Capitals at second.

Hindustantimes

KKR have slipped a place down to fourth, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore to fifth. Thursday’s result was KXIP’s fourth defeat in a row, due to which KL Rahul’s team has slipped to the bottom of the pile at No. 8 with only one win from six games. After beginning the tournament with a Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals, KXIP beat RCB by a handsome margin of 97 runs before falling short against Rajasthan Royals, MI, Chennai Super Kings and now SRH.

Orange Cap

Even though Rahul was dismissed for 11 against SRH, he continues to hold the Orange Cap taking his IPL 2020 run-tally to 313 at an average of 62.60. Behind him are Faf du Plessis, and teammate Mayank Agarwal at 2 and 3. SRH’s opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have entered the top five taking the fourth and fifth positions respectively. Bairstow’s tally reads 241 runs, while Warner’s is a tad behind at 227.

Hindustantimes

Purple Cap

There’s been no change in the Purple Cap or the list of the top-five leading wicket-takers with Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continuing to be at the top with 12 wickets from 20 overs. He is followed by the Mumbai Indians bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah (11 wickets), Trent Boult (10 wickets) and James Pattinson (nine wickets).

Hindustantimes

However, Mohammed Shami’s 1/40 against SRH has allowed him to re-enter the top five.

