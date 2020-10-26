IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals’ win over Mumbai Indians

e-paper
IPL 2020: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists after Match 43 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 00:45 IST
Rajasthan Royals moved up on the points table after registered a clinical win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday night in Abu Dhabi. RR defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets and earned two more points, taking their count to 10. Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson stitched an unbeaten 152-run stand for third wicket to guide the Royals to victory with 10 balls remaining.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE

With this win, RR captured the sixth position on the points table, dethroning Sunrisers Hyderabad who currently have 8 points in their kitty. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, remain on the top with 14 points. They have the highest NRR (+1.252) among all teams which keep their position intact.

Hindustantimes

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Chennai Super Kings came out winner in the 44th Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. RCB batted first and posted a 145-run total at a loss of six wickets. In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 65-run knock guided CSK to an 8-wicket win with 8 balls remaining.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Ruturaj shows the ‘spark’ as CSK dominate RCB

The defeat didn’t affect RCB’s standing as they continue to be on the third spot with 14 points and NRR of +0.092. CSK, however, earned two more points but remain bottom placed. With 8 losses to their credit, their journey in IPL 2020 has almost come to an end.

Orange Cap

Virat Kohli got a half century against Chennai Super Kings. He scored 50 runs off 43 deliveries and went past 400-run mark this season. With a total of 415 runs under his belt, the RCB skipper cruised to the third position on the Orange Cap list.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul continues to be the proud owner of the Orange Cap with a tally of 563 runs at a solid average of 63.00. Shikhar Dhawan stands next with 471 runs from 11 games. Faf du Plessis and Mayank Agarwal now hold the 4th and 5th position with 401 and 398 runs respectively.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside Mumbai Indians

Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals’ leading speedter Kagiso Rabada stands top on the Purple Cap. He has 23 wickets to his credit. Rajasthan Royals’ ace pacer Jofra Archer scalped two wickets against Mumbai Indians, taking his tally to 17.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have as many wickets as Archer but the RR speedster holds the second place due to lesser runs conceded.

Archer has given 320 runs so far in the tournament and stands second. Whereas Bumrah (331) and Shami (360) stand third and fourth respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal is next on the list with 16 scalps.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

