IPL 2020 points table and Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:06 IST

54 out of the 56 league matches of IPL 2020 have been completed and we still don’t know which four teams will make it to the play-offs of the 13th edition of the tournament. This has been the first season where all eight franchises have won six matches with only Mumbai Indians assured of a play-off berth and also a top of the table finish as things stand now.

CSK’s nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab knocked them out of the tournament and placed Kolkata Knight Riders at the bottom of the table. Things changed in a matter of few hours as KKR climbed to the fourth position with a resounding 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the second match of the doubleheader on Sunday.

KKR’s victory improved their dodgy Net Run Rate significantly giving them a good enough chance of qualifying for play-offs. KKR are currently at fourth position in the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points.

The table is led by defending champions Mumbai Indians who have 18 points. The No.2 spot is with Royal Challengers Bangalore with 14 points, behind them by the slimmest of margins are Delhi Capitals. These two teams will square off on Monday which would give us the second team for play-offs.

The other team still in the reckoning is Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will face Mumbai Indians in their last match on Tuesday.

Orange Cap

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues to top the highest-run scorer’s list with 670 runs in 14 matches. Though Rahul won’t have any further part to play in IPL 2020, it is unlikely he would lose his orange cap. Rahul can be dethroned by Shikhar Dhawan (471 runs in 13 matches) only if the Delhi Capitals opener has another dream run in the tournament as he had in the group stages where he scored back-to-back hundreds.

CSK’s Faf du Plessis leapfrogged David Warner and Virat Kohli to take the third spot with 449 runs in 14 matches.

Purple Cap

There was no change in the Purple cap holder either as Jasprit Bumrah continued to lead. Both Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada have 23 wickets but Bumrah holds possession of the Purple Cap due to a better economy.

Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer and Yuzvendra Chahal are tied with 20 wickets apiece but the fast bowler has taken the third spot thanks to a better economy rate.