IPL 2020: 'Put some respect on the name' - Chris Gayle explains why he pointed to 'The Boss' sign on his bat after scoring fifty

IPL 2020: ‘Put some respect on the name’ - Chris Gayle explains why he pointed to ‘The Boss’ sign on his bat after scoring fifty

IPL 2020: The Kings XI Punjab, though, broke their losing streak against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and it was the return of self-proclaimed ‘Universal Boss’ Chris Gayle who helped the team in doing so.

cricket Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:38 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chris Gayle points to The Boss sign.
Chris Gayle points to The Boss sign.(IPL/Twitter)
         

On Thursday, Chris Gayle played his first game for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2020. The franchise had seen some splendid performances from openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, and in the bowling department from Mohammed Shami. But despite the individual brilliance of a few players, KXIP were not being able to convert them into wins.

The franchise, though, broke their losing streak against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and it was the return of self-proclaimed ‘Universal Boss’ Chris Gayle who helped the team in doing so. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Gayle smashed 53 runs in 45 balls and was the match winner for his team. After reaching his half century, Gayle was seen pointing towards ‘The Boss’ sign on his bat. In a conversation with cricketer-turned-commentator Chris Gayle after the match, Gayle was asked about the gesture and he explained the reasons.

Also read: ‘Sometimes decisions you take, don’t come off’ - Virat Kohli explains why he sent AB de Villiers to bat at no. 6

“It was a very sticky surface, very slow, but it was better batting second. Team asked me to do a job at 3 and it wasn’t an issue. Openers been batting well throughout the tournament and we didn’t want to disturb that. Like I said, I was given a job and took it,” Gayle said on why he came to bat at no. 3.

 

“All I was saying, put some respect on the name [by pointing to his bat sticker]. That’s all,” he further added.

Speaking on his fitness, Gayle said: I thought it was important to keep fit, I don’t like being on the bench but I was enjoying it and apart from the sickness I have been getting fitter,” he added.

KXIP will next take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

