e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Quiet flows Quinton, the other SA MVP

IPL 2020: Quiet flows Quinton, the other SA MVP

IPL 2020: Quinton de Kock doesn’t draw headlines like de Villiers does season after season, but his quality as opener and wicketkeeper has added steel to champions Mumbai Indians for a second year in a row.

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 08:22 IST
N Ananthanarayanan
N Ananthanarayanan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Quinton de Kock sends one into the stands.
IPL 2020: Quinton de Kock sends one into the stands.(Twitter/IPL)
         

AB de Villiers is South Africa’s biggest import in the Indian Premier League, though ‘Mr 360’ himself will be glad to jostle for the MVP with his erstwhile understudy for the Proteas.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Quinton de Kock doesn’t draw headlines like de Villiers does season after season, but his quality as opener and wicketkeeper has added steel to champions Mumbai Indians for a second year in a row.

In 2019, his first season for MI, he hit 529 runs at a strike-rate of 132.91 with four fifties. He also had 19 victims as ‘keeper. It helped MI win their fourth title, beating Chennai Super Kings. This season, the 27-year-old finished with 503 runs (SR: 140.50) and 24 victims behind the stumps, adding two in the power-play in the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals at Dubai on Tuesday.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Full List of award winners

Marked as world class even as a junior, de Kock surprisingly has meandered through IPL before finding his “home”, as he calls Mumbai Indians. He started with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013, moved to Delhi Daredevils next season and then to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he got only eight games in 2018, his only season for the franchise. He had touched double figures for Delhi only in 2016 (13).

Also Read | ‘The six-hitting has been in Mumbai’s DNA for a while,’ How Jayawardene got the team together to break the odd-even jinx

All that changed as MI quickly made him an integral part of their plans. It wasn’t easy to get going this season though, coming after the long lockdown. But once he found his flow - belting a 39-ball 67 to beat SRH in his fifth game - he has been consistent. A sequence of 53, 78*, 53 and 46* saw MI win five of six games.

“I was a little bit lost and [it was] hard to build an innings. I didn’t know when to go hard, when not to, I was a bit confused. I think it was because of the break,” he said in a media interaction later.

He has adapted to opening with Rohit Sharma, or Ishan Kishan when the captain was injured. Behind the stumps he has been a rock supporting the fiery bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. In the final he took Marcus Stoinis’ high edge and Ajinkya Rahane’s nick down the leg.

That is how an MVP race is reeled in without a fuss.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
Bihar election results: 8 seats where victory margin was less than 1,000
Bihar election results: 8 seats where victory margin was less than 1,000
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB after being summoned in drug-related case
Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB after being summoned in drug-related case
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In