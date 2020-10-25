e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: RCB Predicted XI vs CSK - Virat Kohli likely to retain dominant playing XI

IPL 2020: RCB Predicted XI vs CSK - Virat Kohli likely to retain dominant playing XI

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Facing off against a Chennai Super Kings side that just lost their first-ever game by 10 wickets, this appears to be an easy challenge for Virat Kohli & Co., and he will likely retain the same playing XI.

cricket Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:58 IST
Photo of Royal Challengers Bangalore team from an IPL 2020 match in UAE
Photo of Royal Challengers Bangalore team from an IPL 2020 match in UAE(Twitter)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore put on a splendid performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. They picked up an 8-wicket win after bowling out KKR for 84. Facing off against a Chennai Super Kings side that just lost their first-ever game by 10 wickets, this appears to be an easy challenge for Virat Kohli & Co., and he will likely retain the same playing XI.

Here are our predicted XI for RCB against CSK:

Here are our predicted XI for RCB against CSK:

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal has shown why he is regarded as one of the future prospects for India.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch has been far from his best, but he has certainly started to showcase the damage he can do from top.

Virat Kohli (c): Virat Kohli has been unstoppable ever since he has found his form with the bat.

AB de Villiers (wk): AB de Villiers has returned to his match-winning best and he always finds a way to save RCB from drowning.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann: Gurkeerat Singh has not got enough chances to showcase his talent with the bat, but he has been more than a useful fielder.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris has been the best allrounder of the IPL 2020, and also the reason for bringing balance to the RCB team.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar, with each game, is giving the selectors multiple reasons why he should be part of the India T20 World Cup team.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris has been the best allrounder of the IPL 2020, and also the reason for bringing balance to the RCB team.

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana has proven to be useful bowler for RCB in the death overs.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj showcased what he can do against KKR with the new ball.

Navdeep Saini: Navdeep Saini has learnt a lot from some of the best bowlers around him. He has been a key bowling figure for RCB.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal can contain run flow and can also pick up wickets. He will be key against CSK.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal can contain run flow and can also pick up wickets. He will be key against CSK.

RCB Predicted XI vs CSK: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

