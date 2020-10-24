e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Will MS Dhoni play Chennai Super Kings’ remaining matches this season? CSK captain gives clear answer

IPL 2020: Will MS Dhoni play Chennai Super Kings’ remaining matches this season? CSK captain gives clear answer

IPL 2020: After suffering a 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings find themselves in front of insurmountable mountain to make it through to the playoffs.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:42 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.(PTI)
         

It has been a horrible campaign for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. The MS Dhoni-led side has lost 3 matches in 11 games so far, and is reeling at the bottom position in IPL 2020 Points Table with 6 points in 11 matches, not to mention the worst Net Run Rate among all teams. It was one of the worst performances from CSK against Mumbai Indians on Friday, when they lost by 10 wickets.

It was CSK’s biggest defeat in IPL history in terms of wickets, and also in terms of the numbers of balls remaining (46). CSK also registered their worst powerplay score in IPL in the same game - 24/5 in 6 overs. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

After the defeat, CSK captain MS Dhoni concurred that it might be time for CSK to look forward to next year and start planning on what players they should be looking at for the IPL 2021 season.

“We need to have a clear picture for the next year. The kind of auction, where the venues will be, and you want to give the boys a chance to perform and show their talent,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull then further said that he hopes he would see at least one Dhoni special innings this season and asked if he would be playing CSK’s remaining three games.

“Captain can’t run away, so I’ll be playing in all the games,” MS Dhoni replied with a smile.

CSK will next face off against RCB in IPL 2020.

