Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: 3 games remaining - Can MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings still make it to playoffs?

IPL 2020: 3 games remaining - Can MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings still make it to playoffs?

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings suffered a 10-wicket defeat, their first-ever in the history of the tournament against the Mumbai Indians on Friday.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 17:36 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of CSK’s MS Dhoni.
File image of CSK’s MS Dhoni.(PTI)
         

The ongoing season of Indian Premier League has not gone MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings way. In 11 games, CSK have lost 8 games so far and are on the verge of crashing out of the tournament. The chances for CSK to make it through to the playoffs are near-impossible after CSK suffered their biggest defeat in terms of wicket against Rohit Sharma-less Mumbai Indians on Friday.

MI beat Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 by 10 wickets with 46 balls remaining, and this has further deteriorated CSK’s Net Run Rate. CSK are now lying at the bottom position in the IPL table with 6 points in 11 games and a NRR of -0.733. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

But despite their current position in the points table, CSK are still mathematically in the race for making it through to the playoffs. To reach the top four, CSK have to win their next three games with big margins.

CSK have an extremely low NRR, and if they pick up close wins, it might make it difficult for them to increase their NRR. Hence, the MS Dhoni-led team needs to win the next three games with big margins.

CSK will also need to be heavily dependent on other teams for their qualification. Since CSK can only manage a maximum of 6 wins, they have to be dependent on either KKR not picking more than one win in their next four games, or Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab not picking more than two wins in their next four games, and Rajasthan Royals not picking more than two wins in their next three games.

CSK will next face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore and one more defeat would see them crashing out of the tournament.It will be the first time that MS Dhoni-led CSK will have failed to make it through to the playoffs in a season of IPL in which they have played.

