IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:26 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 25th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 65/1. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 40 runs without losing any wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Shardul Thakur and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Karn Sharma where he kept things tight.

Dwayne Bravo bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Karn Sharma bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a six scoring 10 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 130 runs.

