e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:00 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

The 25th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings is currently on at DUBAI. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 25 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

Sam Curran bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar where he kept things tight.

6 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran where he kept things tight.

4 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 5.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 100 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong’s star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls
Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong’s star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
To counter oppn’s posers, BJP releases songs on Nitish govt’s achievements
To counter oppn’s posers, BJP releases songs on Nitish govt’s achievements
Kim Jong Un says no coronavirus cases in North Korea
Kim Jong Un says no coronavirus cases in North Korea
CSK vs RCB Live: Fifty for Virat Kohli as RCB eye strong finish
CSK vs RCB Live: Fifty for Virat Kohli as RCB eye strong finish
India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In