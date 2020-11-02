e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

HT Analytics
At the end of 10 overs of the 55th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 60/1. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 29 runs without losing any wicket.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 9 runs from the over.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

4 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.

Axar Patel bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 120 runs.

