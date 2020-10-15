e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:37 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 172 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 126 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

4 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

Mohammed Siraj bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 15 runs from the over.

Washington Sundar bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 16 runs from the over.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.4. At the same stage, RCB were 122/3. Kings XI Punjab need 46 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 9.2.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘‘If agreements aren’t honoured...” Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘‘If agreements aren’t honoured...” Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Gayle, Rahul’s fifties guide KXIP closer to win
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Gayle, Rahul’s fifties guide KXIP closer to win
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
India expected to have Covid-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan
India expected to have Covid-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In