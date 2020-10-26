IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Navdeep Saini doubtful for Mumbai Indians clash

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:17 IST

The Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini is doubtful for the game against Mumbai Indians after sustaining an injury in his right hand. Saini split the webbing of his right hand during the game against Chennai Super Kings. He tried to stop the ball while bowling the 18th over of CSK’s innings. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Evan Speechly, RCB’s head physiotherapist, revealed the news while talking to RCB TV after the match. “Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there. He obviously got hit on the thumb on the right hand. He has just split the webbing over there. Fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon, he stitched up nicely. So we could just monitor over the night and check it after getting ready for the next game,” he said.

KKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

Virat Kohli suffered a similar injury against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2016. Kohli had received eight stitches in his right hand before coming to bat. He had played a match-winning innings of 75* runs. In the next game, Kohli had scored 113 in just 50 balls against Kings XI Punjab.

Talking about Virat’s injury, Speechly said: “Virat, four-five years ago, he had it in Kolkata, we managed to stop the bleeding and he smashed a 100 after we got a plastic surgeon who had stitched it.”

Speechly did not confirm when Saini would be fit to return. “Unfortunately you cannot compare the two injuries. Some people can manage it and some can’t. It’s also because Saini’s injury is on his bowling hand so it puts a lot of pressure on him so I cannot be sure when he will be good to go. I am hoping that he will be good to play in the next game and the rest of the tournament,” he said.

Saini has been instrumental in RCB’s success so far in the IPL 2020. He has grabbed five wickets in 11 games so far in the tournament and has conceding runs at an economy rate of 7.95. RCB are currently placed at the third position in the points table with seven in 11 matches.