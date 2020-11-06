e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:21 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 132 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 60 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

5 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

13 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj which was an expensive one.

Adam Zampa bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over.

5 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

1 run and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Adam Zampa where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.0. At the same stage, RCB were 54/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 72 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.2.

'Outcome of election won't affect ties': MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites 'national security concerns'
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
'Pak needs to reverse decision': India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
