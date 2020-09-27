RR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals face KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah

IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami at one side and Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer at the other, do we need anything else to make it a blockbuster T20 contest? It sure promises to be one when Kings XI Punjab take on Rajasthan Royals in the match No.9 of Indian Premier League 2020 at Sharjah. There are a lot of similarities between RR and KXIP. Both sides are coming into the game with comprehensive victories, both captains - KXIP’s KL Rahul and RR’s Steve Smith - are in top form.

17:15 hrs IST RR vs KXIP - What do HT’s experts think Aritra: “Jos Buttler’s return to the side tilts this slightly towards Rajasthan Royals, I believe. But it’s ever so slightly. Kings XI can make it even by bringing in Chris Gayle, will they do that? Don’t think so. But what a line-up we have today. Shami and Cottrell will go head on against Buttler, Smith and Samson. Archer will try and get the better of Kl Rahul, Mayank Agarwal. Karan, I know you’ve been looking forward to this contest. What do you think?” Karan: “Look, Aritra. I think this is a good contest between two in-form thinks. Steve Smith with Sanju Samson on top for RR is a smart move. Both can do a lot of damage. Jofra Archer lower down the order and with the ball is a rare talent. On the other hand, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal on top of their game and Sandeep Sharma with the ball is outstanding. This will be the closest contest so far, mark my words.”





17:07 hrs IST Both RR and KXIP on a high Not often have go the privilege to say this in the IPL but we have got it this year, both Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have headed into the match registering comprehensive wins in their last encounters and both look to be the side to beat this year.



