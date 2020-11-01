IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes first uncapped Indian to hit three back-to-back fifties

cricket

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 19:51 IST

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed an absolute dominant performance once again on Sunday as he smashed an unbeaten 62 to help CSK to a 9-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi. Gaikwad smashed his third consecutive half century in the match, thus becoming the first uncapped Indian player to hit three back-to-back fifties in the history of tournament. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Gaikwad had scored his first fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week as he had scored an unbeaten 65 to help CSK to a 9-wicket win. He followed it up with a 72-run knock against KKR that helped CSK to a thrilling 6-wicket win, with a little cameo from Ravindra Jadeja towards the end. And on Sunday, Gaikwad capped his form with another brisk fifty, to help his team finish the season on a high.

Speaking after the big win, Gaikwad credited the CSK team management for sticking by him which helped him in gaining confidence.

“I was scoring well in the domestic circuit in every format, so I was feeling confident. Even for my club and state team, I had to be the anchor, make sure the team wins and I stay till the end,” Gaikwad said.

“One of my favourite - inside-out (shot). Not to be part of the squad which was practising, to miss a few games, it was difficult for me. But the management and every team mate ensured that I remained positive. It did help a lot,” he added.

“Being in the change room and being in the field - I was used to it. One or two games, it was surreal. Even yesterday I saying to Rayudu - ‘it’s the first time I am batting with you, you are my hero,’ and he was happy for that,” Gaikwad further said.