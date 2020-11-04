IPL 2020: Shane Warne, Kumar Sangakkara want a re-look at ‘umpire’s call’ rule after Kieron Pollard survives using DRS

cricket

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard’s survival of an LBW appeal off Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan’s bowling thanks to the on-field umpire’s call once again brought the DRS rule under scanner, so much that legendary cricketers Shane Warne and Kumar Sangakkara called for a re-look at giving importance to the on-field umpire’s decision in close shouts.

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne on Tuesday stressed that the on-field umpire’s decision should be removed after a captain takes a review.

“I’m going to keep banging on about this. If a captain reviews a decision-then the on field umpires decision should be removed-as you can’t have the same ball being out or not out! Once this happens, it’s simple and clear-whether it should be out or not! @BCCI @ICC @HomeOfCricket,” tweeted Warne.

“This will also allow a more accurate picture of whether the umpires are getting the decisions right or not. Having umpires call helps the summary of an umpires performance ! Remove original onfield decision - which leads to no umpires call !!!, Warne added.

The incident took place in the 15th over of the MI innings during SRH’s must-win game in Sharjah on Tuesday. Pollard was adjudged not out based on umpire’s call after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took a review. Rashid Khan made a huge LBW appeal but the on-field umpire declared it not out after which, SRH took a review. Replays showed the impact of the ball was fifty-fifty and should remain with the on-field umpire’s despite the ball pitching in line and hitting the stumps.

Warne was not the only one criticising the rule. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara who was in the commentary box at that time also termed the ‘umpire’s call’ rule a ‘contentious’ one.

Pollard, in the end, went on to smash 41 off 25 balls and helped Mumbai Indians post a respectable score of 149, batting first. In reply, Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner hit the Bumrah and Boult-less MI attack to all parts of the ground and reached the target in 17.1 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Saha remaied unbeaten on 58 off 45 balls while captain Warner slammed an unbeaten 85 off just 58 balls as SRH qualified for the play-offs knocking KKR out of the competition, whose only hope was an MI victory.

The result did not affect MI at all as they finished on top of the table and will take on Delhi Capitals in the qualifier on Thursday.