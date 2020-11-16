e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: 'Something was not right in the camp,' Ajit Agarkar explains reasons behind KKR's struggles in UAE

IPL 2020: ‘Something was not right in the camp,’ Ajit Agarkar explains reasons behind KKR’s struggles in UAE

IPL 2020: Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar, who has played for KKR in the past, believes that there were things not right within KKR camp which affected their season.

cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 19:19 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.
File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
         

The Kolkata Knight Riders saw a fair share of ups and downs in the Indian Premier League 2020 season. The KKR was the only franchise in the UAE to change their captain in the middle of the season with Dinesh Karthik dropping the captaincy hat to Eoin Morgan. KKR also failed to find consistency, eventually losing out on a playoff spot on the basis of Net Run Rate despite finishing with 14 points in 14 games.

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar, who has played for KKR in the past, believes that there were things not right within KKR camp which affected their season.

Also read: Devdutt Padikkal reveals the most ‘challenging’ bowler he faced in IPL 2020

“I think there are couple of teams, CSK certainly need a little bit of restructuring,” he said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected. “But the one team I hope plays better or plays a bit more consistently is KKR. I think they certainly have a lot of match-winners in them or T20 specialists if you like, they should be doing a lot better,” Agarkar added.

“They were in better positions, changed the captain for some reason midway through. You could see that there was something not right in the camp.

“I think it has happened before as well and somehow they scraped through to the playoffs but this time it didn’t happen. It came back to bite them,” Agarkar further said.

“The T20 format is very difficult to be consistent but they have got far too good a team to be that. So I hope they get those things right, especially get the leadership right, whoever it is, and stick to it during the course of the season,” he signed off.

