IPL 2020: SRH Predicted XI against CSK - Despite defeat, David Warner likely to play same team

cricket

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:37 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad saw themselves losing against Rajasthan Royals last week, which was certainly a game they should have won. But this is IPL 2020, and things can change at any moment. The good thing is that David Warner knows the tournament so well, and he will certainly pump up his team to do those little extra things that can convert losses to victories. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is our predicted XI for SRH against CSK:

David Warner (c): The left-handed batsman has not set the stage on fire as much as it was expected out of him. He needs to show the damage he can do at the top.

Jonny Bairstow (wk): Jonny Bairstow is terrific when he gets going, but looks quite ordinary on days he doesn’t. He needs to find consistency.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey has been great at no. 3 but he needs to play a longer inning. He always gets a start, but has to learn to play full 20 overs, like Suryakumar Yadav has done from Mumbai Indians.

Kane Williamson: Coming in at no. 4, Kane Williamson is not getting too much time in the middle, but has been lethal in the death overs. He needs to continue to shine in the role he has been given.

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar has not done well with the ball, but his batting abilities might see him retain his place in playing XI.

Priyam Garg: Priyam Garg needs to play the role which Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag played for Rajasthan Royals. He certainly has the talent.

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma is a good allrounder, but he has not yet set the tournament on fire. He needs to do more to impress.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has been brilliant with the ball and has a habit of always taking wickets. He is the key bowler for RR against CSK.

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma has been tremendous with the new ball just like he has been in every season.

Khaleel Ahmed: Barring the final over, Khaleel Ahmed had a good game against the Royals. He needs to forget the final over and do the magic once again.

T Natarajan: T Natarajan will certainly test CSK batting line-up with bouncers. Ambati Rayudu does not like playing short deliveries and Natarajan will certainly test Rayudu with them.

SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan