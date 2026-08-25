Mohammed Siraj takes a cue from Jaiswal, sledges Kamil Mishara before umpire steps in; batter gets out next over

It was reminiscent of Jaiswal’s approach in the opening Test in Galle, when the India opener had engaged in a verbal battle with Niroshan Dickwella. Jaiswal had even thrown out an “IPL” offer to bait the Sri Lankan batter into going for a big shot, before Dickwella was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna later in the same over.

The incident took place in the ninth over of Sri Lanka’s first innings on Tuesday morning, when Siraj was repeatedly seen sledging Kamil Mishara in an attempt to unsettle the left-hander.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal , his India teammate Mohammed Siraj was the one trying to get under a Sri Lanka batter’s skin on Day 3 of the second and final Test in Colombo. The exchange was enough for the umpire to intervene, before the batter was dismissed in the very next over.

How did India's approach contribute to their dominance in the second Test against Sri Lanka?

How did India's approach contribute to their dominance in the second Test against Sri Lanka?

Why did the umpire intervene during the verbal exchange between Siraj and Mishara?

Why did the umpire intervene during the verbal exchange between Siraj and Mishara?

What was the impact of Mohammed Siraj's sledging on Kamil Mishara's performance?

What was the impact of Mohammed Siraj's sledging on Kamil Mishara's performance?

IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test

Siraj tried a similar tactic against Mishara, repeatedly engaging the batter in a verbal exchange. Mishara, however, appeared largely unfazed. One of Siraj’s comments was picked up on the stump microphone, but the exchange did not appear particularly serious.

After a third attempt to provoke the batter, the umpire stepped in and intervened.

Two deliveries into the following over, Mishara was dismissed, with Krishna again taking the wicket. But this time, there was little reason to credit Siraj’s mind games for the breakthrough.

Krishna produced a superb short delivery just outside off stump that climbed sharply on the left-hander. Mishara attempted to fend it away but only managed a thick edge, which flew straight through to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

It was the only wicket India claimed in the first hour of Day 3.

Sri Lanka resumed at 8/2 after India declared their first innings at 503/9 the previous evening. Krishna had dismissed opener Lahiru Udara, while Manav Suthar removed nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya during the three overs played before stumps. Earlier on Day 2, Jurel scored his second career Test century and forged a gritty stand alongside Rishabh Pant, who battled through an injury concern to score 63 runs.

India had won the opening Test in Galle and are now looking to complete a series sweep in Colombo.