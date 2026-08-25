Mohammed Siraj takes a cue from Jaiswal, sledges Kamil Mishara before umpire steps in; batter gets out next over
Mohammed Siraj's act was enough for the umpire to intervene, before the batter was dismissed in the very next over.
After Yashasvi Jaiswal, his India teammate Mohammed Siraj was the one trying to get under a Sri Lanka batter’s skin on Day 3 of the second and final Test in Colombo. The exchange was enough for the umpire to intervene, before the batter was dismissed in the very next over.
The incident took place in the ninth over of Sri Lanka’s first innings on Tuesday morning, when Siraj was repeatedly seen sledging Kamil Mishara in an attempt to unsettle the left-hander.
It was reminiscent of Jaiswal’s approach in the opening Test in Galle, when the India opener had engaged in a verbal battle with Niroshan Dickwella. Jaiswal had even thrown out an “IPL” offer to bait the Sri Lankan batter into going for a big shot, before Dickwella was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna later in the same over.
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Siraj tried a similar tactic against Mishara, repeatedly engaging the batter in a verbal exchange. Mishara, however, appeared largely unfazed. One of Siraj’s comments was picked up on the stump microphone, but the exchange did not appear particularly serious.
After a third attempt to provoke the batter, the umpire stepped in and intervened.
Two deliveries into the following over, Mishara was dismissed, with Krishna again taking the wicket. But this time, there was little reason to credit Siraj’s mind games for the breakthrough.
Krishna produced a superb short delivery just outside off stump that climbed sharply on the left-hander. Mishara attempted to fend it away but only managed a thick edge, which flew straight through to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.
It was the only wicket India claimed in the first hour of Day 3.
Sri Lanka resumed at 8/2 after India declared their first innings at 503/9 the previous evening. Krishna had dismissed opener Lahiru Udara, while Manav Suthar removed nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya during the three overs played before stumps. Earlier on Day 2, Jurel scored his second career Test century and forged a gritty stand alongside Rishabh Pant, who battled through an injury concern to score 63 runs.
India had won the opening Test in Galle and are now looking to complete a series sweep in Colombo.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More