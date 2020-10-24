IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI vs KXIP: An unchanged SRH to deal with Gayle-Force in Dubai

Sunrisers Hyderabad are back on the winning ways after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night. The SRH showcased an all-round performance to outclass RR. This clinical win has boosted their confidence ahead of their next fixture on Saturday evening against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

It will be a must-win scenario for Sunrisers Hyderabad to encourage their chances to playoffs. Jason Holder striking on his arrival has solved the bowling worries for SRH. With the middle order getting back among runs, SRH find no reason to tinker the winning combination against KXIP.

Here’s SRH Predicted XI vs KXIP:

David Warner: The SRH was once again haunted by Jofra Archer in the previous match. However, Warner has been carrying a good form this season and will surely bounce back against KXIP.

Jonny Bairstow: The English opener has been a decent touch but lacks consistency. All he needs to get back in form and play like he did in the last encounter against KXIP.

Manish Pandey: SRH have found a dependable No. 3 batsman in Manish Pandey. His unbeaten 83-run knock powered his team to victory against RR. He will be expected to continue the momentum in Dubai.

Vijay Shankar: The Indian all-rounder finally returned among runs against RR. He has already been delivering with the ball. Getting back in form with bat will surely benefit SRH in their next fixture.

Abdul Samad: The all-rounder from Kashmir didn’t get the chance to bat against RR. However, he has proved his worth with his power hitting.

Priyam Garg: Another youngster in the line-up who needs to have form back. He has been a match-winner for SRH and will be required to take the onus maturely.

Rashid Khan: SRH’s golden arms in the bowling department. His economical spells and ability to pick wickets in death adds to the team’s strength.

Jason Holder: The Caribbean all-rounder registered his best IPL bowling figures against RR. His inclusion has added stability to the line-up

T Natarajan: His Yorkers have been the talking point of this season. Natarajan provides the best bowling option in death, especially, in the absence of Buvneshwar Kumar.

Sandeep Sharma: The speedster from Punjab has been the frontline bowler of the Orange Army. His ability to give starts with the ball has been hugely capitalized by the team.

Shahbaz Nadeem: Nadeem bowled just one over as Holder played the wrecker-in-chief with the ball. The left arm spinner likely to be given another chance against KXIP