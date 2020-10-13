IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Preview: Litmus test for Dhoni’s team, Sunrisers hope for a better finish

cricket

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:10 IST

With the IPL entering the second half of the league phase, every match will be of immense importance now with respect to the points table. The result of every match is bound to affect not just the teams playing that match, but also the others. Hence, the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings holds significance for every team.

Another loss for Dhoni’s team will put them in a serious danger, The Super Kings have made it to the play-offs of every season that they have been a part of in the league and a loss at Dubai will push them perilously close to the point of no return. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

MS Dhoni mentioned the need for the top order to take more risks and that could just be the license that these players need. Having lost 5 matches already this season, CSK’s ageing team knows the time is up, it would be interesting to see whether they choose to end the show with a bang and spring a surprise or two now.

For that the batting needs to improve and it begins with the captain who has looked woefully out of form and match practice. Dhoni might be a great cricketer but he is human and making a comeback after not playing competitive cricket for over a year isn’t the easiest of things to pull off.

The CSK think tank too needs to be more flexible about changes in batting order and trying different options. Perhaps the time has come to give Imran Tahir a go and see what the results are.

SRH on the other hand are licking their wounds. They had Rajasthan Royals on the mat but allowed the match to slip out of their hands. They have their shortcomings too but the likes of Warner, Bairstow and Rashid are able enough to keep the team afloat.

Bairstow from SRH and Watson from CSK hold the key as these are the two batsmen who can cause serious damage with the bat. Tahir holds the key with the ball and he could be handful against CSK’s underperforming middle order.

CSK were well placed when the two teams met earlier in the tournament, only for youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma to rescue the ‘Orange Army’ with the bat. The same can’t be expected again.

Batting perhaps the big worry for Dhoni’s team and they would hope the likes of Watson and Du Plessis can carry the team through against a disciplined bowling line up.