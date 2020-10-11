IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:56 IST

The 26th match of IPL 2020 between Sun Risers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals is currently on at DUBAI. Sun Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow opened the batting for Sun Risers Hyderabad. Sun Risers Hyderabad have scored 23 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Jofra Archer bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

Jofra Archer bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

Kartik Tyagi bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 4.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 92 runs.

