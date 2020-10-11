SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: It’s David Warner vs Steve Smith as SRH, RR lock horns
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RR: David Warnerled Sunrisers Hyderabad with lock horns with Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals in the 26th Indian Premier League match today at Dubai International stadium. Follow the live updates of SRH vs RR IPL 2020...
13:05 hrs IST
SRH vs RR: Squads of both teams
13:00 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Here comes another doubleheader Sunday that kickstarts with a phenomenal clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad nad Rajasthan Royals. The 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) will pit two Australian teammates, David Warner and Steve Smith, against each other. SRH are coming into the contest after thumping KXIP in their last game. The openers have been clicking perfectly and the bowlers are striking well, especially Rashid Khan who is back amongst wickets. While David Warner & Co has been on a good run, Rajasthan Royals are having a tough time. Despite a terrific start, they tumbled in the middle of the tournament. However, the return of Ben Stokes may boost their morale by bringing them back on the winning ways.
Follow the SRH vs RR IPL 2020 Live Updates here:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Abdul Samad, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of th 26th IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.The afternoon’s game will witness two of the prolific Aussie batters – Warner and Smith – against each other. It’s going to be a terrific contest when these two giants lock horn in the scorching heat of Dubai. While SRH are high on confidence, RR may get the Ben Stokes boost to come up strong.