IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:57 IST

Chasing a target of 159 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 36 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 2nd over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was a decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

4 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

12 runs and a wicket came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.2. At the same stage, SRH were 23/1. Rajasthan Royals need 123 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 8.2.

