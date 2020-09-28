e-paper
IPL 2020: 'Talk on MS Dhoni's batting position putting pressure on CSK', says Brett Lee

IPL 2020: ‘Talk on MS Dhoni’s batting position putting pressure on CSK’, says Brett Lee

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s reluctance in batting on top of the order has invited criticism from all corners, with CSK losing back to back games in the IPL.

Sep 28, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni
File image of MS Dhoni
         

The return of MS Dhoni to cricket was always expected to be the talking point of the IPL. Dhoni took a break from cricket after India’s World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand last year. He was expected to return to play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in March, but the tournament was postponed to September due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In August, Dhoni left the sporting world stunned when he announced his retirement from the sport. So, his return in the IPL for CSK had even more significance this year.

But unfortunately, for CSK and Dhoni fans, it has not been the best of starts. Dhoni’s reluctance in batting on top of the order has invited criticism from all corners, and CSK have already suffered two big defeats in the tournament - against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Speaking in the post-match show on Star Sports, former Australia cricketer Brett Lee said that he believes that the chatter about Dhoni’s batting position is affecting CSK.

“They have to start winning, they’ve got the right team but don’t think they’ve got the right position (for the players). I think the talk on Dhoni’s batting position is putting a lot of pressure on the entire team,” Brett Lee said.

“He has to fix his batting position,” the former fast bowler further added.

CSK will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in their next game.

