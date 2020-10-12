e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - Teams will start catching up, need to be ahead of them: Rohit

IPL 2020 - Teams will start catching up, need to be ahead of them: Rohit

IPL 2020: Mumbai jumped to the top of the points table after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets. Quinton De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored blazing half-centuries as the defending champions chased a tricky 162 on Sunday night.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Abu Dhabi
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (PTI)
         

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have proved to be the team to beat once again in the IPL and skipper Rohit Sharma stressed on the need to remain ahead of their opponents, especially at the back end of the tournament.

“We have had a good run so far. Like we all know this is where the challenges will arise more, the backend of the tournament, we all know what happens. The teams will start catching up and we just got to be ahead of them,” Rohit said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians’ Twitter handle.

Mumbai jumped to the top of the points table after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets. Quinton De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored blazing half-centuries as the defending champions chased a tricky 162 on Sunday night.

ALSO READ: ‘This was a team that fought and teams used to be wary till the end,’ Virender Sehwag feels sad for CSK fans

“We have always spoken about it. Individuals know exactly how to figure that out. Whatever we have discussed, whatever we have planned, so far I think we have executed those plans very well...,” said Rohit, who has scored 216 runs from seven games.

“I know, but this is not the end and this is not the start. We are right in the middle, we know that. Let’s keep the focus at it, focus is always important. The next seven games that we are going to play will be important, at the same time we cannot forget to enjoy.

“This is a tough tournament, we all know that but having fun with each other, having that bonding with each other is important and I see that happening, so let’s continue to do that,” added the formidable opener.

Rohit also on Sunday played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians and he said that the support of his team-mates in this journey was instrumental.

“I think it’s been a great journey, very very happy about it. At the same time, I would also appreciate the support that I got from all my team-mates through the years.

“We had many players come and go, to have them around supporting me on the field you know means a lot,” added the elegant batsman.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
LIVE: Power supply in Mumbai restored partially, says Union power minister
LIVE: Power supply in Mumbai restored partially, says Union power minister
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In