IPL 2020: ‘This was a team that fought and teams used to be wary till the end,’ Virender Sehwag feels sad for CSK fans

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 11:12 IST

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said he felt ‘sad’ for the Chennai Super Kings fans after the MS Dhoni-led side lost their fifth match of IPL 2020 when they were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore by 37 runs.

Sehwag said that all the teams used to be ‘wary’ of CSK in the past but this year their batting has really let them down.

“Feel sad for Chennai fans. This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late. Kohli was extra special today. Many batsmen can learn how to not get bogged down, played only 5 dots,” tweeted Sehwag.

CSK are languishing at No.7 in the points table with just two wins in 7 matches.

Virat Kohli was the star performer in RCB’s win over CSK. He held the innings strong despite early losses including AB de Villiers for nought and a slow start to take the attack to the opposition in Bangalore’s 169 for four in Dubai.

The star batsman scored his second half-century of the IPL season and exploded in the last four overs to help Bangalore get 66 runs as Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai lost the plot.

“It was one of our more complete performances,” man of the match Kohli said after leading Bangalore to their fourth win of the season in six matches.

“We spoke at the time out that around 150 would be great. When you don’t get too far ahead of the game, it rewards you.

“If you’re in at the death overs and you have a score and you’re hitting it well, you can capitalise well. That was something for us to learn tonight.”

Bangalore’s South African paceman Chris Morris led a disciplined bowling attack with figures of 3-19 from his four overs to keep down Chennai to 132 for eight at the end of 20 overs.

Ambati Rayudu top-scored with 42 but the top and the middle order faltered including Dhoni scoring just 10 runs in Chennai’s fifth loss in seven games.

“I think the last four overs when we were bowling (didn’t go to plan), before that the bowlers had done a good job, we needed to close in nicely,” said a disappointed Dhoni.

“Batting has been bit of a worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it. I think we are better off playing the other way round, playing the bigger shots even if you get out.”

Coach Stephen Fleming said the team needs to bat with more “intent” in the upcoming games and the play-off race will get “further away” if the three-time IPL champions keep playing like this.

Kohli stood out with a well-paced knock as he scored fifty in 39 balls and then smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground with four fours and four sixes in his 52-ball stay.

