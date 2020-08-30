IPL 2020: ‘That will be the big issue’ - Brad Hogg points out one flaw in Mumbai Indians’ plan

cricket

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 08:22 IST

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma will enter Indian Premier League 2020 as one of the favourites to win the title. The four-time champions defeated Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting thriller in the finale last year to win the title, and with a team comprising of some of the top quality players from all around the world, their chances look quite high to repeat the feat once again in the UAE.

Though, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg thinks that there could be one flaw that can deprive Mumbai Indians of the title, even though they will finish on top of the regular season.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“Mumbai Indians are going to finish on top of the regular season. Will they take out the final, let’s wait and see. The edge for the Mumbai Indians is their quality top four,” Hogg said in the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“They have an abundance of all-rounders, good spinners but they have got the best pace battery in the IPL this year. The flaw for them is the selection table, what balance are they going to utilize with their overseas players to make up a prominent XI? That will be their big issue,” Hogg further added.

Speaking on which player can be the standout this year for MI, Hogg picked a surprise name. “The standout for the Mumbai Indians is going to be Suryakumar Yadav. I am just thinking this quality batsman is going to come along this year.

“He showed progress over the last couple of years. He was really enjoying with the Mumbai Indians and he is liking his position in that middle-order. Watch out, I think he will be in the top 5 run-scorers of this particular tournament,” he added.

The IPL 2020 will kick off from September 19th in the UAE.