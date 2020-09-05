e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Viewers need annual subscription to watch matches, says Disney+ Hotstar

IPL 2020: Viewers need annual subscription to watch matches, says Disney+ Hotstar

The new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Rs 399 for 12 months) and Disney+ Hotstar Premium Rs 1,499 for 12 months) will only be able to watch the IPL, a statement said.

cricket Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
IPL 2020 logo
IPL 2020 logo(BCCI)
         

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday said only its annual subscription users will be able to watch all live Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches.

The 13th edition of IPL T20 cricket tournament is starting from September 19 in the UAE.

The new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Rs 399 for 12 months) and Disney+ Hotstar Premium Rs 1,499 for 12 months) will only be able to watch the IPL, a statement said.

Full coverage of IPL 2020

It also said that to make it easier for people to subscribe, Disney+ Hotstar VIP has tied up with telecom players Jio and Airtel.

Both partners will offer prepaid recharge plans bundled with a 12-months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP along with the convenience of buying these across Jio and Airtel retail stores.

WATCH | Dhoni smacks huge six off Chawla in CSK’s first net session

“Over the past few years, the IPL has become the most loved sporting tournament in the country. After several months of the lockdown, we believe that this tournament can be a catalyst in ushering in new optimism and smiles in India, with millions of fans cheering together from all parts of the country.

“Our use of technology in presenting this immersive experience will not only set a global benchmark but also redefine the way we watch and enjoy sports in the coming years,” Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC, and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In