Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Virat Kohli should take pressure off himself - Brett Lee on how RCB can succeed this year

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli should take pressure off himself - Brett Lee on how RCB can succeed this year

IPL 2020: Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee, though, believes that there is another thing which Kohli should do to succeed in IPL this year.

cricket Updated: Aug 10, 2020 12:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: File image of RCB captain Virat Kohli.
IPL 2020: File image of RCB captain Virat Kohli.(IPL)
         

IPL 2020: As the dates for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League are announced, the excitement is already increasing for fans to witness their favourite cricket stars return to action. This year, though, things will be slightly different as the tournament will be played between September to November, instead of March to May. This time, IPL will be played in three cities of the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai. With a change in scenario, there could be opportunities for a few teams to make way for themselves on the top - one of them would be Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli’s RCB is yet to win IPL title. But this year, cricket pundits believe that RCB have a good chance because they have quite a balanced team with players who can find success in the UAE.

IPL 2020 Full coverage

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee, though, believes that there is another thing which Kohli should do to succeed in IPL this year. “I just want Kohli to go out there and enjoy his cricket, take all the pressure off himself as a captain and player,” Lee said in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show.

“Because he is so good at that level, I think sometimes with all the pressure going around in the team, people are failing, he tries to get all the players on his back and tries to carry them,” Lee further explained. “All the RCB squad should help out in taking all the pressure off Kohli.”

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, meanwhile praised RCB buy Aaron Finch whom he said could be another big player for the franchise apart from Kohli and AB de Villiers. “Aaron Finch is the guy whom I hope can give them a little bit of steadiness. They have a lot of class, flash and brilliance and then Aaron Finch can become the guy who can hold it all together,” Manjrekar said on the same show.

Also read: Women’s World Cup postponed due to lack of preparation time for players: event CEO

Lee concurred with Manjrekar and went on to add that Kohli should make Finch his deputy this year. “I think Aaron Finch could play the role of vice-captain to Virat Kohli,” he said.

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 this year with the final to be played on November 10th.

