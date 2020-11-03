e-paper
IPL 2020: ‘We are fearless,’ DC captain Shreyas Iyer confident about facing Mumbai Indians in first qualifier

IPL 2020: On being asked about facing MI, though, Iyer expressed confidence and said that his fearless team will be ready for the challenge.

cricket Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 18:16 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals.
Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals.(BCCI)
         

After defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets on Monday, Delhi Capitals’ confirmed second spot for them in the Indian Premier League, thus booking a date with the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier on Thursday. Even though the Shreyas Iyer side had started the season on a high, they suffered four straight defeats before winning against RCB and now it seems like they would have a mountain to climb against MI who have been sensational throughout the season.

On being asked about facing MI, though, Iyer expressed confidence and said that his fearless team will be ready for the challenge. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“The Mumbai Indians are one of the best teams. Having said that, I feel we are also a fearless and amazing bunch of boys,” Iyer said at the post-match press conference after RCB clash. “It really depends on the day. They are pretty experienced in such (finals) stages but the team has a good attitude and good composure on that given day is going to make it through,” he added.

“We need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations. The way we have been going, this was a really good win and it’s going to be a really good booster as well for us,” Iyer said.

“This win was very essential and it has put smiles on our faces after four consecutive losses. Today the way we played, it was a comprehensive win. All the departments were covered up well by the players. I am really chuffed by their performance, the way they came up and delivered at the right time. The second place obviously makes you feel good after the season you had, with all the ups and downs,” he signed off.

