SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Do-or-die clash for David Warner & co.
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs MI: David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rohit Sharma’s (or Kieron Pollard?) Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Can SRH qualify for the playoffs? Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, SRH vs M...
18:00 hrs IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs MI - LIVE!
17:55 hrs IST
SRH vs MI: Ojha on what to expect
17:50 hrs IST
Aakash Chopra on SRH’s chances
17:45 hrs IST
MI Predicted vs SRH
17:40 hrs IST
SRH vs MI: Head to Head Stats
17:35 hrs IST
Sourav Ganguly opens up on Rohit Sharma
17:30 hrs IST
SRH Predicted XI vs MI
17:25 hrs IST
SRH vs MI live streaming: When and where to watch
17:20 hrs IST
‘Mumbai Indians might rest a few players’ - Brian Lara
17:15 hrs IST
SRH vs MI Live Score: Head to Head stats
17:10 hrs IST
SRH vs MI: Squads
17:05 hrs IST
Suryakumar Yadav before MI match
17:00 hrs IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Live Score
SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score: The final game before the playoffs of the Indian Premier League will see David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad playing in a do-or-die contest against Rohit Sharma or Kieron Pollard’s Mumbai Indians. MI have kept themselves at the top of the table despite captain Rohit picking up an injury. Pollard has led the team brilliantly, and this game is a dead rubber for them. It will be interesting to see how dedicatedly MI would push themselves in this match, with them needing to play the first Qualifier on Thursday. SRH, though, will give their all to push for a win, especially with the playoff spot so close to them.
Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, SRH vs MI:
Toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner and Mumbai Indians captain Kieron Pollard will take place in one hour.
SRH vs MI: Ojha on what to expect
“Over the years I have seen that MI do not want to lose any game. That’s how they play their cricket. They have qualified and everything else is done, but they will be ruthless on Tuesday,” Pragyan Ojha told Sports Today.
“When I was part of that dressing room, I have seen that they want to win each and every game. Even if they go for a charity game, they want to win it. That’s how they are. They always want to be No. 1. Their preparation is such.”
Aakash Chopra on SRH’s chances
Aakash Chopra said on Youtube video: “Sunrisers Hyderabad should play a fast bowler for Shahbaz Nadeem because the opposing team has a lot of left-handers - Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya. So you want to leave out the left-arm spinner and play a fast bowler. This game in the end is for the big players to perform. Rashid with the ball, Warner and Kane Williamson with the bat and Holder. If these 3-4 players do some amazing stuff together, they can beat Mumbai else it might be a problem.”
MI Predicted vs SRH
MI Predicted XI against SRH: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
SRH vs MI: Head to Head Stats
Total number of matches played: 15
Matches won by SRH: 7
Matches won by MI: 8
Matched played in India: 13 (SRH 6, MI 7)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (SRH 1, MI 1)
SRH average score against MI: 147
MI average score against SRH: 145
Most runs for SRH: 403 (David Warner)
Most runs for MI: 342 (Kieron Pollard)
Most wickets for SRH: 12 (Siddarth Kaul)
Most wickets for MI: 12 (Jasprit Bumrah)
Most catches for SRH: 3 (Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan)
Most catches for MI: 11 (Kieron Pollard)
Sourav Ganguly opens up on Rohit Sharma
“With Rohit, we want him fit for Australia. At some stage if he is fit, I am sure the selectors will rethink his position,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times. READ MORE
SRH Predicted XI vs MI
SRH Predicted XI against MI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
SRH vs MI live streaming: When and where to watch
How to watch IPL 2020 SRH vs MI match online?
The online streaming of the SRH vs MI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/
‘Mumbai Indians might rest a few players’ - Brian Lara
“Yeah, definitely. They (SRH) found themselves in this position and that’s from good playing in their recent games. So, I expect them to actually be up for the challenge,” said Lara on Star Sports show Cricket Live.
“Mumbai Indians may be easing off, rest a few players which will favour SRH, but I think they have got to be ready for this quarter-final and for the rest of the tournament. If they win, they are in and I think they have got what it takes to do so,” the former Windies skipper added.
Head-to-head: (15 matches - SRH 7 | MI 8)
SRH vs MI: Squads
Squads:
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra
Suryakumar Yadav before MI match
“Currently, I am really enjoying my batting. Since the start of the tournament, I felt I was batting really well and in the practice games as well. In the first few games, I think I actually lost a bit of track. I was gifting my wicket away, I felt. So, I thought I will go inside and spend some more time on my batting,” Yadav said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2020. For David Warner’s SRH, this encounter is a do-or-die game - it’s a simple equation. SRH win, they reach playoffs. If they lose, they are out of playoffs. But Mumbai Indians have already qualified and have cemented position at the top, so for them it’s a dead rubber.