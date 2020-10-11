e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘We need to do something about it, can’t just keep turning up’ MS Dhoni’s strong words after RCB loss

IPL 2020: ‘We need to do something about it, can’t just keep turning up’ MS Dhoni’s strong words after RCB loss

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings have won just two, and a fifth loss – to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday has dented their campaign big time.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Time is running out for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2020: Time is running out for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.(CSK/Twitter)
         

Winner of IPL 2018 and finalists last year, Chennai Super Kings find themselves in the middle of a muddling campaign this season. From seven matches, MS Dhoni’s CSK have won just two, and a fifth loss – to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday has dented their campaign big time. With 4 points, CSK are placed sixth on the points-table and if the team hopes to qualify for the Playoffs, now is crunch time.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Batting frailties have been a common pattern behind CSK’s defeat in the last two games. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK, chasing 168, could not get the job done when the ball seemed to be in their court. Against RCB on Saturday, one again, the batting is what let them down, as all the team managed chasing 170 to win, was 132.

Also Read | ‘I’m flabbergasted that he retained his place,’ Graeme Swann shocked after Kings XI Punjab persist with Glenn Maxwell

This was after CSK had let the game slip having RCB at 93/4. Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube added unbeaten 67 runs in just 5.3 overs with the RCB captain hitting an unbeaten 90 to lead his team’s charge. CSK went without a wicket in the last five overs, a fact that Dhoni rued, along with the team’s “lack of power” in the batting department.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Saturday’s double-header

“I think the last four overs when we were bowling, we just needed to close it nicely. Batting has been a bit of a worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it. I think we are better off playing the other way round, playing the bigger shots even if you get out. That is something we can do in the coming games,” Dhoni said after the match.

“I think it also depends on how you’ve performed so far in the tournament and our batting has lacked a bit of power from the sixth over onwards. Individuals can get tentative no matter how much confidence you give them. I feel that’s where we’ve not adapted or come up with plans against the bowlers who bowl from the 6th to the 14th over.”

In the past, CSK have turned the tables after an ordinary start to a season. In 2010, CSK won just two matches out of their first seven, but roared back to win the next four out of five and eventually took the title. That sort of turnaround is not an everyday affair for an IPL team and Dhoni believes in order to rectify the errors, it is important to spot and understand the loopholes that are hurting CSK.

“I always told the players to focus more on the process - when you start thinking about results of the previous game, you put a burden. With the bowling we’ve shown we can restrict the opposition. We’re either leaking at the start or in the last four. There are too many holes in the ship,” the CSK captain said.

“I think overall you have to look at the combination, how many spinners, the fast bowlers. There’s always one spot you can play around. We started with five bowlers, now we have six. But our main worry remains the batting department. In the coming games we’ll try to be more expressive. You rather get out in the 16th or 17th over.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Mumbai Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
Mumbai Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
3 friends from Delhi killed in crash trying to save a cow on road
3 friends from Delhi killed in crash trying to save a cow on road
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In