Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Well respected and tactically great’ - Steve Smith names the best captain of world cricket

IPL 2020: ‘Well respected and tactically great’ - Steve Smith names the best captain of world cricket

IPL 2020: Steve Smith was asked the question by his Royals teammate and England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler. “Who is the best captain currently in world cricket?” Buttler asked Smith in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on the sidelines of Indian Premier League.

cricket Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:03 IST
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith names the best captain in world cricket currently
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith names the best captain in world cricket currently(PTI)
         

Australia batsman and current Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith is regarded as one of the best batsmen going around in world cricket. His tactical acumen as a captain is also respected by many. But who does Smith rate as the best captain in world cricket currently?

Smith was asked the question by his Royals teammate and England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler. “Who is the best captain currently in world cricket?” Buttler asked Smith in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on the sidelines of IPL 2020.

Smith took his time to answer the ‘tough question’ but went ahead with current England limited-overs skipper and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan.

“Oh, tough question. I think Eoin Morgan maybe in one-day cricket,” Smith said.

Also Read | Kohli warns Rahul after being reminded of two dropped catches

The Rajasthan Royals captain who has not been in the best of forms in this IPL despite getting off to a good start with successive fifties in the first two games said Morgan is ‘great tactically’ and is respected by his teammates.

“Obviously, he did very well for England. Hearing from you and Stokesy and stuff very well respected, great tactically on the field and yeah I’ll go with him,” Smith told Buttler.

“Tough to say that for an Aussie though,” Buttler replied as both the RR cricketers shared a good laugh.

 

Eoin Morgan has been one of the most successful leaders in world cricket over the last few years. He led England to 2019 World Cup win at home and has enjoyed unprecedented success as T20I captain for England.

In IPL too he has been playing a crucial part in the leadership group of KKR. The KKR captain Dinesh Karthik too had hailed Morgan as world’s best captain and said he is lucky to have him by his side in the ongoing IPL.

Smith was also asked to name two England cricketers he would like to have in the Australian side and he had no hesitation in naming Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

The Rajasthan Royals meanwhile, slumped to another defeat against Delhi Capitals. They failed to chase down 162 for victory on Wednesday and were restricted to 148 for 8 in their 20 overs as the Capitals reclaimed the top spot with a 13-run victory.

