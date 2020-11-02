IPL 2020: ‘Whatever happens from here is up to Gods’: KKR captain Eoin Morgan on playoff chances

cricket

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 10:38 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders gave themselves a fair chance of making it to the IPL 2020 playoffs by significantly improving their net run rate with a resounding 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier match in Dubai on Sunday. KKR will now have to depend on the results of the two remaining league matches - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals on Monday and Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. KKR captain Eoin Morgan, however believes his side has done everything that was within their limits and it’s up to the Gods now.

“Yes, I was aware of the numbers (about net run rate) but you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don’t think we could have done anything more today. So whatever happens from here is up to the Gods,” Morgan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

In case, SRH wins, KKR’s chances of qualification will hinge on a real poor defeat for either DC or RCB in their particular game.

Morgan smashed a 35-ball unbeaten 68 in his team’s huge total, which the skipper said was a par-score.

“I thought it was around a par score. Every batsman who came back in and said that it was a beautiful wicket with the dew in. We lost wickets between 10th and 15th overs, and to finish like we did was really good,” said Morgan.

Royals skipper Steve Smith said losing wickets in a heap upfront harmed their cause.

“It was around a 180 wicket. There was a bit of dew. Losing four (wickets) in the Powerplay, it was always going to be tough from there,” said the Australian.

“(Pat) Cummins bowled nice lengths, made us play some good shots. We got off to a flier, but then we lost wickets in a clump. Unfortunate way to end. We started off really well, won the last two before this one. In the middle we lost our way.” Smith was not happy with the his top order batsmen.

“Our batters, the top four or five didn’t take responsibility perhaps. Couple of real positives. Jofra has been exceptional pretty much every game. Tewatia obviously has pulled a few out of the hat throughout the tournament. He has bowled exceptionally well throughout the tournament.”

(With PTI inputs)