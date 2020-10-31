e-paper
IPL 2020: 'You should continue to bang at the selectors' door, soon they have to open' - Simon Doull on Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2020: ‘You should continue to bang at the selectors’ door, soon they have to open’ - Simon Doull on Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2020: Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull praised the Mumbai batsman and said that Suryakumar Yadav should continue to knock on the selectors’ doors

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:57 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Simon Doull and Suryakumar Yadav. (File)
Simon Doull and Suryakumar Yadav. (File)
         

Suryakumar Yadav showcased a glimpse of his talent with the bat in Mumbai Indians’ previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League in the UAE. Chasing 165, Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 79 in 45 balls to help MI chase down the total with five wickets in the hand. The blistering knock came just a couple of days after India squads for Australia tour were announced and Suryakumar Yadav’s name was not in the list.

After the match, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull praised the Mumbai batsman and said that Suryakumar Yadav should continue to knock on the selectors’ doors. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“It’s almost like what more I have to do. What you have to do is continually put your name in the selectors’ minds. There might be some on the bus or the plane ahead of you. But if you continue to bang that door, at some stage, they have to open that door, and let you in,” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

“He has been doing it in domestic cricket, he has been doing it in IPL for last three years. He just continues to impress,” he added.

“The way he plays spin, the way he takes the quicks on, whether it’s a short ball or full. I like his composure. When he is chasing, he just wants to get the job done. That’s all you can ever ask of any batsman. He cannot be far away from an international cap,” he further said.

Mumbai Indians were the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2020. They are playing Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

