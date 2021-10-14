1, 0, W, W, 6: Watch Ashwin’s final over in Qualifier 2 against KKR that kept all the cricket fans on the edge

Ravichandran Ashwin’s last over against Kolkata Knight Riders served an optimum dosage of thrill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Qualifier 2 on Wednesday in Sharjah. The Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner did a remarkable job with the ball but unfortunately, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took away the ticket to the finale, riding over Rahul Tripathi's six on the penultimate ball.

While chasing an easy-looking target of 136 runs, KKR went off to a flier. The in-form duo of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer stitched a 96-run opening stand and kept the momentum in Kolkata’s favour. However, the Rishabh Pant-led side suddenly jolted Kolkata with quick wickets after the 16th over. From being 123 for 1 at one stage, KKR were reduced to 129 for 5 by the end of the 19th over.

Kolkata needed 7 off the final over and Ashwin came into the attack. Rahul Tripathi managed a single off the first ball and gave the strike to Shakib Al Hasan. The DC off-spinner made the game more intense by bowling a dot ball and them trapping the Bangladesh all-rounder in front.

Sunil Narine was the next man in and since KKR were one big shot away from a win, it was expected that the Caribbean star would hit that for his side. But the thrill wasn’t over as Ashwin got Narine caught at long-off. Kolkata were 7 down for 130, with 6 runs needed off the last two balls.

Tripathi was back into the strike while Ashwin had the chance to get a hat-trick. The off-spinner bowled a flattish delivery and the KKR No. 4 smoked it over long-off to end the intense chase in style. Eoin Morgan & Co were through to the finals while DC dugout was quiet in disappointment.

DC certainly had a hope to qualify for the finals but Tripathi’s six was the final nail in the coffin. Delhi were knocked out and KKR will now Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Friday in Dubai.