IPL 2021 Auctions: 'I am literally like shivering,' K Gowtham excited to play for CSK with 'idol' MS Dhoni

He hasn't played a single game for Team India, but all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has always been hot property at the Indian Premier League auctions. He was picked by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 for ₹6.2 crore to become one of the most expensive buys despite not being an established player. He has been a consistent performer in the Karnataka Premier League and his displays in the tournament has again propelled him to become one of the most sought-after p[ayers in the IPL 2021 auctions.

Gowtham was picked up for a mammoth price of ₹9.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings despite having a base price of just ₹20 lakh. Many players have can get bogged down by the pressure of the price tag but the spinner has said that he won't let the big price tag affect his performance when he dons the yellow jersey for CSK.

Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the IPL auction on Thursday.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened the bidding for Gowtham at his base price of ₹20 lakh but CSK eventually picked him up for ₹9.25 crore.

"I am literally like shivering and have no words to explain. That's not got into my system yet. It is a dream come true. Always idolise Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) bhai. The way he is as a human and the way he plays the game and finishes the games off. So yeah, this was something I always envied about him," said Gowtham in a video on IPL's website.

Gowtham now looks forward to learn from the rich experience of former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He is also not worried about his price tag and wants to concentrate on delivering for his side in the upcoming IPL.

"Now that I would be able to share the dressing room and I would learn a lot of things. Was just trying to relax but it never happen, my nerves were really high. I was texting my wife," said Gowtham.

"Playing alongside the legends of the game like Raina and Dhoni. So would love to learn the way they handle the game. Not too worried because of the price tag because at a given we have to go out and perform. Having that badge on your head will put unwanted pressure. It's just you need to go out there and express yourself is what I look up to and do that," he added.

CSK bought six players, headlined by England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Gowtham and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

CSK squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, C Hari Nishaanth, Harishankar Reddy and Bhagath Varma.

