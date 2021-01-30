IPL 2021: 'Build your team around him': Aakash Chopra reveals player KKR should announce as vice-captain
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Kolkata Knight Riders should build their team around Shubman Gill and name him as the vice-captain. Gill had a fantastic tour in Australia where he scored 247 runs in 3 Tests with two fifties. His innings of 91 on the final day of the Gabba Test set up India for a memorable win in Brisbane.
Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Chopra spoke on the plans for KKR in the upcoming season.
"KKR have Tim Seifert as an option to open with Shubman Gill. But they could look towards Dawid Malan. With Morgan as the captain, I think they will have a greater interest in Malan. Otherwise, they have Tripathi and Nitish Rana has also opened a few times," said Chopra.
"Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell's form will be critical to their success. Their batting at No.5 and No.6 has to be super-hit for this team to do well. Their team is looking perfectly fine but they will be looking for Indian batsmen. They have Shubman Gill, Rana, Tripathi and Karthik, which is not too bad. They have Rinku Singh as backup whom they do not give matches," he added.
"They need a backup for Russell, a player who can do two things because when Russell gets injured then the whole scenario changes. They could go for Cameron Green or Moises Henriques as backup for Russell if they are looking for fast-bowling all-rounders.
"They could also go for Moeen Ali or Shakib, who are spinning all-rounders. Shakib has also played earlier from this franchise. So they may want to take one out of these four and an overseas top-order batsman if they want. Apart from Malan, they have the option of Roy and Finch," Aakash Chopra further said.
"I want KKR to announce Shubman Gill as their vice-captain at the auction. This is the last mini-auction before a mega-auction. So, my first name for retention will be Shubman Gill. They should build their team around him," Chopra said.
"So, if they want to keep him, they should start investing like Mumbai Indians did on Rohit Sharma. Delhi Capitals also made Shreyas Iyer their captain. They will have to develop that understanding as they will to take some future leaders along while going ahead," he signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He allows mistakes': Upton on Dravid's influence on youngsters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI to not hold Ranji Trophy for first time in 87 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Dravid: The pitch-perfect match maker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Errors won't be swept under the carpet: India fielding coach Sridhar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Love the way he goes about it': Hussey names 'real player' for India's future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane was brilliant at MCG: Pujara on India bouncing back from Adelaide horror
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Need to bowl our best ball against Kohli and Indian batsmen': Thorpe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘We are very aware of that’: Graham Thorpe wary of India’s bowling threat
- India vs England: Even though India’s fast bowlers have made more heads turn in the last 18 months, Thorpe is not downplaying the impact spinners such as R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar can have.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw
- It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Baroda beat Punjab, to face Tamil Nadu in final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They've always been a challenging team': Pujara names toughest Ind-Aus series
- The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the toughest India-Australia Test series he's been a part of, says Cheteshwar Pujara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer
- IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I will always pick him in my all-time XI': Harbhajan on current India batsman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’
- India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox