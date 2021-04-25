IPL 2021, CSK Predicted XI vs RCB: MS Dhoni unlikely to make changes despite tough challenge

Chennai Super Kings of the old are back. The MS Dhoni-led side, after a torrid Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, are once again firing in all three departments. After winning three games on the bounce, CSK find themselves placed second in the IPL 2021 points table. Their next challenge is a mammoth one; against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are currently unbeaten in the tournament and sitting on the top of the standings. Chennai Super Kings would look to bag a fourth consecutive win to displace RCB from the top without making any significant changes to their winning combination. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Here's our CSK Predicted XI vs RCB:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The opener hit top gear in CSK's previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. After three poor outings and under immense pressure, he scored an impressive 64 and also stitched a 115-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis.

Faf Du Plessis: The Proteas player missed out on a well-deserved hundred by just five runs. He played a bombastic innings of 95 not-out off just 60 balls and was instrumental in CSK reaching a match-winning total of 220/3 in 20 overs. He is currently the franchise's top scorer with 164 runs.

Moeen Ali: What a buy the Englishman has been for CSK. Dhoni's move to send Ali at No.3 has paid rich dividends. He plays blistering cameos to keep the scoreboard running. Despite not scoring a single fifty, he is currently their second-highest run-scorer with 133 runs. He has also picked up 4 wickets in the tournament and would look to take that tally higher.

Suresh Raina: After missing IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, "Mr IPL" Raina returned to CSK colours with an impressive fifty. After that 54, he only scored 26 more runs in the next two innings and didn't get to bat in the previous game. CSK continue to rely on him for runs in the middle overs.

Ambati Rayudu: Even though Rayudu has only scored 50 runs in four matches so far, he continues to remain an important part of the team. He would look to get some runs under his belt to boost his confidence further.

MS Dhoni: One of the greatest tacticians of the game, MS Dhoni continues to remain the heartbeat of this franchise. He smashed his first six of the tournament against KKR and fans would hope to see more fireworks from Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja: All-rounder Jadeja is currently one of the best in the world and CSK are lucky to have him. An absolute gun fielder who can produce the good with tbe bat and ball whenever requires

Sam Curran: The all-important wicket of Andre Russell was the turning point of that game. Sam Curran was highly productive in IPL last year and certainly packs a punch. His highest score this season is only 34 so far but we all know he can bat long and hard.

Shardul Thakur: He is a wicket-taking bowler but his performances are often criticized for poor economy rate. So far in IPL 2021, he has picked up four wickets in four matches but has gone at 9.12 runs per over. He would look to improve on that.

Deepak Chahar: With eight wickets, he is currently third in the leading wicket-takers list of IPL 2021. He has risen to form with astonishing spells in the powerplay and would look to bag the prized wickets of Dedvdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli among others on Sunday.

Lungi Ngidi: In his first game, the South African pacer pocketd 3/28 in four overs. He bagged a wicket upfront and then followed it up with two more at the death.

CSK's Predicted XI vs RCB: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi