IPL 2021: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad surpasses Michael Hussey to achieve huge milestone against MI with unbeaten 88-run knock

When Chennai Super Kings lost four wickets for just 24 runs on the board at the end of powerplay overs, it seemed like this will be a short day at work for both the franchises. The resumption of the Indian Premier League 2021 season saw a fantastic bowling spell from Mumbai Indians pacers against CSK.

In quick succession, CSK lost Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu (retired hurt), Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni. But then, CSK opener Ruturakj Gaikwad changed the script.

IPL 2021, CSK vs MI - LIVE!

The right-hander smashed boundaries all over the park as he went on to register a half century, his sixth in IPL, third this season. Gaikwad went on to smash an unbeaten 88 runs in 58 balls with nine fours and four sixes.

On the back of Gaikwad's innings, CSK managed to post a total of 156/6 in 20 overs. Doing so, he also surpassed former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey to achieve a huge milestone.

Gaikwad's 88* is the highest individual score of a CSK player against MI. Here is the stat:

Highest individual score for CSK v MI

88* Ruturaj Gaikwad Dubai 2021

86* Michael Hussey Delhi 2013

83* Suresh Raina Mumbai BS 2010

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma missed the game due to an injury and Kieron Pollard took over the captaincy duties.

