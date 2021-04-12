'3 years ago, I had chance to take his wicket, but somebody dropped catch': Avesh Khan on getting Dhoni out for 0

In the 2nd ball Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni played against Delhi Capitals in their opening game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season, the wicketkeeper-batsman chopped it onto the stumps. He was dismissed for a duck as DC's fast bowler Avesh Khan jumped up in celebration.

Speaking a day after Delhi's emphatic seven-wicket win over the three-time IPL champions, the 24-year-old seamer from Indore revealed why getting Dhoni's wicket was a dream come true moment for him.

"Three years ago, I had a chance to take Mahi bhai's wicket, but somebody had dropped the catch. But now my dream of taking Mahi bhai's wicket is fulfilled, so I am very happy about it," Avesh said in a release issued by the franchise.

"Since he has not played competitive matches for some time, we had planned to put pressure on him and because of that pressure I could take his wicket," he added.

Avesh recorded figures of of 2 for 23 in the match, thus helping Delhi restrict CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Delhi chased down the target in 18.4 overs with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan scoring 72 and 85, respectively, to set up the win for their team.

"I was quite happy with my performance in our first match, and I am even more happy because the team has won. I put the team in a good position with the wickets of Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and Faf du Plessis," he said.

"I was happy with the way I carried out the role given to me by the team management. After winning the first match, everyone's confidence goes up. Now, we have to maintain the momentum," he signed off.

