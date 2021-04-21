IPL 2021 Live Streaming, KKR vs CSK: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings online

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings square off against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Both teams have experienced a contrasting start to their IPL 2021 campaign. Three-time champions CSK lost their first game against DC but have now surged to the third spot in the points table with consecutive victories against PBKS and RR, respectively. On the other hand, two-time champions KKR won their opening encounter against SRH but come into this game on the back of consecutive defeats against MI and RCB, respectively. Will CSK extend their winning streak or will KKR snap their poor run? The stage is all set for the high-octane clash.

Where is the IPL 2021 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match No. 15, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Chennai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match No.15, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (April 21).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match No. 15, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match KKR vs CSK online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match KKR vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match No.15 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.