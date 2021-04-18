IPL 2021 Live Streaming, RCB vs KKR: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders online

After coming out victorious in their first two encounters, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to register a hat-trick of wins when they take the field against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first double-header week of IPL 2021 and the first match will pit two of the famous captains – Virat Kohli & Eoin Morgan – against each other. While RCB are yet to lose a match, KKR will try to bounce back as they will enter the contest after losing their last match to defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Where is the IPL 2021 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match No. 10, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

ALSO READ | RCB vs KKR Preview, IPL 2021: KKR look to overcome middle-order muddle, return to winning ways against RCB

At what time does the IPL 2021 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match No.10, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (April 18).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match No. 10, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match RCB vs KKR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match RCB vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match No.7 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.