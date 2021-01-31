IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians invite Nagaland's 16-year-old leg spinner for trials after a promising domestic debut
Ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians have invited Nagaland’s 16-year-old Khrievitso Kense for bowling trials. The leg-spinner was called up following his promising performance for Nagaland at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
Nagaland Cricket Association's Honorary Secretary Hyunilo Anilo Khing confirmed the development on Sunday through a social media post.
“Excited 2 shre about dis young 16 yrs old leg spiner khrievitso Kense who made his debut dis#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021 hs bin shortlistd by da Mumbai Indians @mipaltan 4 trials. Bst wishs 2 da lad. @BCCI @abumetha @Nagaland_Post @morungexpress05 @Eastern_Mirror @NagalandExpress,” he tweeted.
ALSO READ | 'How do we get him out?': Moeen Ali says Virat Kohli does not have a weakness
In another tweet, Khing also shared a video compilation of the wickets taken by the youngster in the domestic T20 tournament.
Kense made his domestic debut at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and represented his state in four games. He scalped 7 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.47.
Earlier on January 20, Mumbai Indians retained its core group and released some big-ticket overseas players including Lasith Malinga, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford and Mitchell McClenaghan.
ALSO READ | 'They don't have a backup for Boult': Chopra says MI need two overseas pacers
Mumbai Indians now have a purse of ₹15.35 crore. Going into the IPL 2021 mini-auction, which is scheduled to be held on February 18 in Chennai, the team management will look for some quality overseas pacers who can back Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: R Ashwin eyes impressive feat, set to go past Harbhajan Singh
- India vs England: When R Ashwin takes the field against England at the Chepauk, the off-spinner will be eyeing an impressive landmark.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Team's hard work was inspiring’: PM Modi hails India's historic win over AUS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli one of the best, but we need to build on our own strengths: Broad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar, Prithvi named in over 100 probables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If both players fail, England will be in trouble, says Ian Chappell
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If given an opportunity, I am confident': Pujara wants to be a part of IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pretty close': Kumble impressed as Bumrah imitates his bowling action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One of the best timers of the ball': Cheteshwar Pujara lauds India youngster
- 'He is one of the best timers of the ball. He has a natural ability to react to the ball a little earlier,' Pujara said of the 21-year-old.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: MI invite Nagaland's 16-year-old leg spinner for trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They don't have a backup for Boult': Chopra says MI need two overseas pacers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBL: Mitchell Marsh lashes out at umpire, gets fined $5,000 - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'How do we get him out?': Moeen Ali says Virat Kohli does not have a weakness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Takes time getting used to it': Buttler says Bumrah's action can pose troubles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox