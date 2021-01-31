Ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians have invited Nagaland’s 16-year-old Khrievitso Kense for bowling trials. The leg-spinner was called up following his promising performance for Nagaland at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Nagaland Cricket Association's Honorary Secretary Hyunilo Anilo Khing confirmed the development on Sunday through a social media post.

Excited 2 shre about dis young 16 yrs old leg spiner khrievitso Kense who made his debut dis#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021 hs bin shortlistd by da Mumbai Indians @mipaltan 4 trials. Bst wishs 2 da lad. @BCCI @abumetha @Nagaland_Post @morungexpress05 @Eastern_Mirror @NagalandExpress pic.twitter.com/hhEpUpf29Z — Hyunilo Anilo Khing (@hyunilokhing) January 20, 2021

In another tweet, Khing also shared a video compilation of the wickets taken by the youngster in the domestic T20 tournament.

Kense made his domestic debut at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and represented his state in four games. He scalped 7 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.47.

Earlier on January 20, Mumbai Indians retained its core group and released some big-ticket overseas players including Lasith Malinga, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Mumbai Indians now have a purse of ₹15.35 crore. Going into the IPL 2021 mini-auction, which is scheduled to be held on February 18 in Chennai, the team management will look for some quality overseas pacers who can back Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.