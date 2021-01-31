IND USA
Nagaland’s 16-year-old leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense(Hyunilo Anilo Khing/ Twitter)
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians invite Nagaland's 16-year-old leg spinner for trials after a promising domestic debut

Nagaland Cricket Association's Honorary Secretary Hyunilo Anilo Khing confirmed the development on Sunday through a social media post.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians have invited Nagaland’s 16-year-old Khrievitso Kense for bowling trials. The leg-spinner was called up following his promising performance for Nagaland at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Nagaland Cricket Association's Honorary Secretary Hyunilo Anilo Khing confirmed the development on Sunday through a social media post.

“Excited 2 shre about dis young 16 yrs old leg spiner khrievitso Kense who made his debut dis#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021 hs bin shortlistd by da Mumbai Indians @mipaltan 4 trials. Bst wishs 2 da lad. @BCCI @abumetha @Nagaland_Post @morungexpress05 @Eastern_Mirror @NagalandExpress,” he tweeted.

ALSO READ | 'How do we get him out?': Moeen Ali says Virat Kohli does not have a weakness

In another tweet, Khing also shared a video compilation of the wickets taken by the youngster in the domestic T20 tournament.

Kense made his domestic debut at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and represented his state in four games. He scalped 7 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.47.

Earlier on January 20, Mumbai Indians retained its core group and released some big-ticket overseas players including Lasith Malinga, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford and Mitchell McClenaghan.

ALSO READ | 'They don't have a backup for Boult': Chopra says MI need two overseas pacers

Mumbai Indians now have a purse of 15.35 crore. Going into the IPL 2021 mini-auction, which is scheduled to be held on February 18 in Chennai, the team management will look for some quality overseas pacers who can back Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

