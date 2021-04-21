IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: Kedar Jadhav makes Sunrisers' debut; Punjab Kings also hand debuts to Henriques, Fabian

After receiving criticism over an insipid batting performance against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad handed a debut to experienced cricketer Kedar Jadhav on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter against Punjab Kings. Jadhav replaced Abdul Samad in the team, who was out due to a hamstring pull from the match. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Manish Pandey, whose form with the bat had also come into question over the past few games was also placed on the bench, with pacer Siddarth Kaul replacing him in the SRH XI.

PBKS vs SRH Live Score

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings replaced two frontline seamers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, and handed debuts to allrounder Moises Henriques and West Indies fast bowler Fabian Allen.

"We will bat first. Pretty obvious decision, put the runs on the board and defend it. Two changes for us - Meredith and Jhye Richardson miss out; Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques in - we are petty clear, everyone have been given responsibilities - we're a new team this season, will take time for the roles to sink in for everyone. A couple of wins and the belief will be back," KL Rahul said at the toss.

"Everyone in this franchise are positive - need to learn from the mistakes, those little things in the game. Kane Williamson is in, he replaces Mujeeb. Samad is out with a hamstring pull, Kedar replaces him, Manish misses out as well, replaced by Siddarth Kaul. Conditions over here are very different to what we encountered in Dubai last season. Need to bowl well and get back to winning ways," SRH skipper David Warner added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

